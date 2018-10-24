Siemens' MOM portfolio enables DAB Pumps to embrace digitalization for enhanced production value and increased transparency

"Digitalization was not a matter of choice for DAB Pumps," said Sandro Stramare, chief executive officer of DAB Pumps. "We are adapting to what is happening at a worldwide level. DAB Pumps embraced digitalization mainly to create value within our company. We believe that digitalizing our company increases the creation of value in all company areas, and we believe that digitalization is not only an epochal change at a worldwide economic level, but it helps companies increase efficiency, and enhances and creates value in the production and sales processes. This is the main reason why DAB Pumps strongly believes in digitalization and is pushing the digitalization of its processes."

The holistic approach of Siemens' MOM portfolio integrates the digital threads of product lifecycle management (PLM) with automation and ERP, breaking down the traditional data siloes and allowing a bi-directional flow of communication. Through the latest generation of Siemens PLM Software's MOM solution, DAB Pumps can benefit from Siemens PLM Software's industry-specific best practices. SIMATIC IT Unified Architecture Discrete Manufacturing is the powerful, configurable and scalable manufacturing execution system (MES) software allowing DAB Pumps to track and monitor each step of the production process and optimize manufacturing operations to meet their clients' changing needs on time and in quality. Manufacturing Intelligence and Preactor Advanced Scheduling make processes more efficient through effective resource utilization and supply demand synchronization. Overall, DAB Pumps plans to use Siemens' MOM portfolio, along with integration in the wider Siemens digital innovation platform, to improve connections between production and business processes, and increase immediate control and visibility of production results, driving a new level of productivity, throughput and quality.

"DAB Pumps is taking a critical next step for its business, and we are glad to be its partner in this innovation journey," said René Wolf, Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations Management Software at Siemens PLM Software. "Leveraging our integrated portfolio of solutions and experience in the discrete manufacturing industry, DAB Pumps can evolve towards digitalization. The resulting increase in transparency can help the company realize its vision of closing the loop between customers and factories."

