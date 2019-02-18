Siemens updates NX Software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to increase productivity

"NX continues to innovate. NX is the first CAD product to deliver capabilities based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. I see value in the new NX Adaptive User Interface for our causal user, to help them with discoverability and improved productivity," said Mr. HyunMin Kim, principal engineer, Samsung Electronics Co., LTD."

Machine learning is increasingly being leveraged in the product design process to provide a competitive advantage. ML can be used to deliver valuable business insights more quickly and efficiently, and it has the power to process, analyze, and learn from large volumes of data. AI and ML can also be used to monitor the actions of the user, and their success and failures, to dynamically determine how to serve up the right NX commands and or modify the interface and leverage learned UI usage knowledge for CAx environment personalization.

"There's always been a capability-usability tradeoff with CAD applications. The more expansive it gets, the more difficult it is to use and master," said Chad Jackson, Chief Analyst at Lifecycle Insights. "The Adaptive UI in NX, however, circumvents that issue. It guides users, new and old, to the right functionality at the right time. Many will benefit."

The Siemens Digital Innovation Platform is continually expanding to enable customers to create the most comprehensive digital twin of the product, the production environment and of the performance of the product. Integrating ML and AI into NX software offers the benefits of speed, power, efficiency and intelligence through learning, without having to explicitly program these characteristics. This offers many opportunities for customers to enhance design process improvement and ultimately their product offerings and reduced time to market. The NX Command Prediction module is the first introduction of the machine learning-enabled NX adaptive user interface architecture to the market, and will be the basis for, and lead to, additional machine learning-driven UI solutions.

"Although extensive research conducted in the field of human-computer interaction has resulted in an excellent static interface, we still lack the perfectly-tailored dynamic interface that can suit all users," said Bob Haubrock, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering Software at Siemens PLM Software. "The latest version of NX uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to monitor the actions of the user, and their successes and failures, so now we can dynamically determine how to serve the right NX commands or modify the interface to make the individual user more productive. Leveraging this learned-user interface knowledge for CAx environment personalization can help our customers improve overall usage and adoption rates, ultimately leading to a more efficient product development processes."

Learn more about the latest version of NX software here.

Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of the Siemens Digital Factory Division, is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens PLM Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens PLM Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/plm.

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: Siemens and the Siemens logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Siemens AG. NX is a trademark or registered trademark of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.

SOURCE Siemens PLM Software

Related Links

http://www.siemens.com

