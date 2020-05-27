Siemon Enables Faster, High-Performance Fiber Deployments with new OptiFuse™ Splice-On Connectors

WATERTOWN, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced that it has expanded its line of LightHouse Advanced Fiber Cabling Solutions with new OptiFuse pre-polished splice-on connectors that provide quick, reliable and high-performance field terminations to support today's high-speed fiber applications.

Available in simplex LC and SC multimode and simplex LC and SC UPC and APC singlemode fiber configurations, OptiFuse splice-on connectors feature a factory pre-polished fiber endface, ferrule dust cap that remains in place during termination and an internally integrated and protected splice point for superior low-loss fusion splice performance. By eliminating the need for splice trays, splice chips and cable slack, OptiFuse connectors reduce material requirements, conserve space within fiber enclosures and deliver a 30% faster installation compared to traditional fiber pigtails. They are ideal for enabling splicing in tight spaces unable to accommodate splice trays and accessories.

"For new fiber installations, reconfigurations, and repairs and restorations, achieving a balance between speed of deployment, density, cost savings and performance has long been a challenge, especially in high-cost labor markets," says Kevin Stronkowsky, fiber product manager for Siemon. "At the same time, fiber is now being deployed in a broader range of environments and applications, including FTTX deployments in tight spaces such as multi-user work area boxes and zone units. Our new OptiFuse connectors solve all these challenges while also being a 'greener' solution with less packaging material and space requirements."

Part of a Siemon end-to-end XGLO fiber system, OptiFuse connectors comply with relevant TIA, IEC and Telcordia industry standards and offer a typical insertion loss of just 0.1dB for multimode and 0.15dB for singlemode. The OptiFuse holders are compatible with industry-leading third-party fusion splicers for terminating to 250mm coated fiber, 900mm tight buffered fiber and 900mm breakout kits to meet a wide range of applications.

To learn more about Siemon's new OptiFuse Splice-On Connectors, visit Siemon's newly enhanced eCatalog at ecatalog.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

