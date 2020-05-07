Siemon Joins HDBaseT Alliance

WATERTOWN, Conn., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced that it has joined the HDBaseT Alliance as an Adopter member. The HDBaseT Alliance is a cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT AV application.

Established in 2010, HDBaseT is a reliable, proven application for the transmission of ultra-high definition 4K video and audio along with 100 Mb/s Ethernet, USB 2.0, bidirectional control signals and 100 Watts of power over balanced twisted-pair cable and RJ45 network connectivity. The HDBaseT Alliance is active in educating the market on the benefits of the technology through dedicated content, webinars, participation in conferences and tradeshows, and more.

As a global manufacturer of low-voltage copper and optical fiber cabling systems, Siemon's high-performance cables and connectors play an important role at the physical infrastructure layer, enabling reliable and cost-effective transmission of audio, video, power and control. Through participation in trade associations like AVIXA, webinars, application guides and superior technical support, Siemon is dedicated to educating the AV industry on standards-based structured cabling technology, design and deployment.

"Over the past decade, we've seen balanced twisted-pair copper cabling become a clear choice for connecting AV equipment and end devices. As a leading manufacturer of these cabling systems, we understand that high-performance cables and connectors play an important role in ensuring HDBaseT signal quality, remote powering capability and the bandwidth to handle ultra-high definition video," says Tony Veatch, Global Director of Product Management for Siemon. "Siemon is pleased to join the HDBaseT Alliance as we see significant opportunities to further educate integrators about standards-based structured cabling and best practices in the design, installation and testing of the infrastructure that enables HDBaseT transmission."

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and has today more than 200 members and thousands of products.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

