Siemon to Lead Intelligent Building Panel at Upcoming BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition

The panel entitled, "PoE Lighting and IoT: A Winning Problem-Solving Combination" will take place on Wednesday, February 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Convention Center. It will feature expert consultants, engineers and solution providers who came together to design and deploy fully integrated IP-based building systems for a new five-story, 87,000-square-foot facility, including power over Ethernet (PoE) digital lighting, audio-visual, security, Wi-Fi and building automation systems.

"We are excited to bring together key partners that were involved in a two-year intelligent building project and share our consultative design approach that ultimately lowered capital and operational expense and resulted in a smart, dynamic and sustainable space that enhanced occupant experience," says the moderator of the panel, Bob Allan, Global Business Development Manager - Intelligent Buildings and Strategic Alliances for Siemon. "Attendees will have a chance to interface with key project stakeholders and learn about the decision processes, best practices and lessons learned in deploying a converged infrastructure that supports fully integrated IP-based and PoE-based systems."

Siemon's intelligent building and data center experts will also be on hand at the Siemon Booth #313 during exhibit hours to discuss effective strategies and solutions for planning, design and deployment of infrastructure to support today's emerging technologies. The booth will showcase Siemon's ConvergeIT Intelligent Building Solutions that provide superior support for IP-based and PoE-enabled building systems, as well as Siemon's WheelHouse Advanced Data Center Solutions designed to optimize any size and type of data center.

The 2020 BICSI Winter Conference takes place at the Tampa Bay Convention Center on February 9 – 13 in Tampa, Fla. Siemon will be exhibiting at Booth #313 on Monday, February 10 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11 from 2-7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 12 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings.

