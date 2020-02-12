Siemon's New Interactive Guide Helps Owners and Operators Solve Today's Data Center Challenges

WATERTOWN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced a new WheelHouse® Interactive Data Center Guide designed to make it easy for data center owners and operators to identify Siemon solutions for solving common data center challenges.

The WheelHouse Interactive Data Center Guide is a visually appealing, easy-to-use web-based and mobile-friendly platform that guides users through a data center space where they can select from the key challenges facing managed service providers (MSPs) and other owners and operators. Users can then delve into specific Siemon solutions, helping them better respond to critical challenges, including ensuring rapid deployment, scalability and future proofing; reducing risk and preventing unexpected cost; ensuring low latency, performance and reliability; and achieving operational efficiency and lower operating expense.

"Selecting solutions for the data center can be an overwhelming process due to such a wide range of connectivity, cabinet, thermal management and power distribution options," said Peter Thickett, Product Manager for Data Center Systems at Siemon. "Instead of introducing customers to Siemon data center solutions as siloed, individual products, our new interactive guide comes at it from a new perspective by illustrating important challenges in an eye-opening way. The guide then lets users quickly drill into solutions and services to meet their needs."

From the WheelHouse Interactive Data Center Guide, users can zoom into individual data center spaces to access the challenge associated with that space, or they can simply move directly to individual challenges and solutions using the optional menu. For each Siemon solution presented, users have the option to learn more and access detailed product specification and ordering information on the Siemon website. Anyone can access the new online WheelHouse Interactive Data Center from any device by visiting: www.siemon.com/wheelhouse.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

SOURCE Siemon

Related Links

https://www.siemon.com

