Sier Capital Partners Announces Investment Supporting ILS Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ILS is a leading provider of pre-clinical toxicology services and product safety testing to commercial and government end markets. The Company is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, with a team of just under 100 highly skilled employees. Clients rely on ILS for the Company's commitment to rigorous scientific analysis and its successful history assisting biotech, food & beverage products and chemical companies to understand the toxicology of their compounds. A key factor in the ILS' value proposition is the time study directors take to work closely with clients, designing impactful analyses and making data accessible in real-time.

Dave Allen, ILS President, commented, "We're excited to join the network of successful business partners on the Sier team and to leverage their collective expertise to grow our business. Sier brings ILS a demonstrated track record of growing small businesses through proven processes and management partnerships. We are excited to leverage the infusion of new ideas, strategic insight, and network of exceptional business leaders from the Sier team." Dr. Allen, Ph.D., has been with the business for 15+ years and is the former President of the American Society for Cellular and Computational Toxicology.

Kevin Ramsier, Managing Partner of Sier Capital Partners, commented, "After spending a lot of time with the Founder of ILS, we were impressed with what was created over three decades. We were even more impressed with the management team at ILS, and we are excited to support their growth initiatives. Our mission is to support talented management teams to acquire the businesses that they helped build, and the ILS team was a perfect fit for Sier Capital Partners."

About ILS (https://ils-inc.com):

ILS is a Contract Research Organization providing research and pre-clinical toxicology testing services to the Federal government, as well as the biopharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, food additive, and consumer product industries. ILS conducts investigative in vivo and in vitro toxicology, genetic toxicology, computational toxicology, histology, pathology, molecular biology, and information science services tailored to meet clients' needs. ILS operates a flexible and comprehensive service model to provide a comprehensive suite of scientific services compliant with national and international regulatory requirements to ensure the highest quality products.

About Sier Capital Partners (http://www.siercapital.com):

Sier Capital Partners invests in and works alongside proven management teams in an entrepreneurial capacity to acquire and operate lower middle-market companies. The firm is operated by experienced business leaders, committed to driving growth and value creation in their partner companies. Sier typically invests into companies with EBITDA between $2 to $10 million.

