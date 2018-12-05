Sierra Metals Announces Initiation of Normal Course Issuer Bid With 1.5 Million Share Target

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program in the form of a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and other Canadian marketplaces / alternative trading systems. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), which represents approximately 0.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at December 11, 2018. CIBC Capital Markets ("CIBC") will conduct the NCIB on behalf of the Company.

In connection with its implementation of the NCIB, Sierra Metals has obtained TSX approval of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Notice"). The Notice provides that the Company may purchase up to 1,500,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces / alternative trading systems during the 12-month period commencing on December 17, 2018 and ending on or before December 16, 2019. Any Common Share purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be at the prevailing market price at the time of the transaction, purchased in accordance with the policies of the TSX and conducted by CIBC. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily purchases made under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 4,214 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 16,858 Common Shares on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2018. However, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction, up to and including the maximum annual aggregate limit of 1,500,000 Common Shares. Once the block purchase exception has been relied on, the Company may not make any further purchases under the NCIB for the remainder of that calendar day.

Decisions regarding purchases will be made by the Company and will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. The Company is initiating the NCIB with the intention of purchasing up to 1,500,000 Common Shares; however, during the course of the NCIB, the Company may determine to amend the number of Common Shares sought so long as that number does not exceed the limit set out in the policies of the TSX, being 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. In the event that the Company wishes to increase the number of Common Shares to be purchased, it must amend its Notice and re-issue a press release, and such amendment would be subject to TSX approval.

Igor Gonzales commented "Sierra Metals is adopting the NCIB because it believes that its Common Shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect the underlying value of such Common Shares in relation to the Company's business and future prospects. Accordingly, the reduction of its share capital that may result from the cancellation of any Common Shares acquired pursuant to the NCIB will increase the proportionate interest of all remaining shareholders of the Company."

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws related to the Company (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's operations, including anticipated developments in the Company's operations in future periods, the Company's planned exploration activities, the adequacy of the Company's financial resources, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be considered to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if and when the properties are developed or further developed. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the mining industry including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, floods, labour disruptions, explosions, cave-ins, weather conditions and criminal activity; commodity price fluctuations; higher operating and/or capital costs; lack of available infrastructure; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the inability to replace reserves; fluctuations in the price of commodities used in the Company's operations; risks related to foreign operations; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; risks relating to outstanding borrowings; issues regarding title to the Company's properties; risks related to environmental regulation; litigation risks; risks related to uninsured hazards; the impact of competition; volatility in the price of the Company's securities; global financial risks; inability to attract or retain qualified employees; potential conflicts of interest; risks related to a controlling group of shareholders; dependence on third parties; differences in U.S. and Canadian reporting of mineral reserves and resources; potential dilutive transactions; foreign currency risks; risks related to business cycles; liquidity risks; reliance on internal control systems; credit risks, including risks related to the Company's compliance with covenants with respect to its BCP Facility; uncertainty of production and cost estimates for the Yauricocha Mine, the Bolivar Mine and the Cusi Mine; and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Note Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates

All mineral reserve and resource estimates reported by the Company were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The differences between these standards are discussed in our SEC filings. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

