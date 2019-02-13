Sierra Metals Reports Strong Q4-2018 Financial Results at its Sociedad Minera Corona Subsidiary in Peru

TSX: SMT

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT, BVL:SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") announces the filing of Sociedad Minera Corona S.A.'s ("Corona") audited Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fourth quarter of 2018 ("Q4 2018").

The Company holds an 81.8% interest in Corona. All amounts are presented in US dollars unless otherwise stated, and have not been adjusted for the 18.2% non-controlling interest.

Corona's Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Revenues of US$39.2 million vs. US$38.2 million in Q4 2017

vs. in Q4 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.4 million vs. US$17.5 million in Q4 2017

vs. in Q4 2017 Total tonnes processed of 268,363 vs. 254,933 in Q4 2017

Net production revenue per tonne of ore milled increased by 2% to US$144.11

Cash cost per zinc equivalent payable pound lower by 7% to US$0.52

All in sustaining cost ("AISC") per zinc equivalent payable pound lower by 19% to US$0.73

Zinc equivalent production of 40.6 million pounds vs. 35.8 million pounds in Q4 2017

$17.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2018

of cash and cash equivalents as at $41.1 million of working capital as at December 31, 2018

The Yauricocha Mine continued its strong operational and financial performance during Q4 2018, realizing increases in metal production and revenues compared to Q4 2017, despite a challenging metal price environment. Cash cost and AISC per zinc equivalent payable pound were both lower in Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017 due to the higher metal production, and despite a $2.0 million increase in labor costs, due to the Company's union agreement and a salary adjustment to bring the 2018 salaries in line with the current market rates. The payment was made during November and December 2018 but retroactive to the entire year's salaries. Going forward these costs will be amortized over the entire year for 2019. The union was formed in July 2017 and has grown to 406 workers at the end of 2018, equivalent to approximately 60% of the Company's workforce, representing the majority of the mine employees

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals commented, "I am pleased with Yauricocha's performance in the fourth quarter which saw increased revenue and consistent adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter in 2017 and both stronger revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a year over year basis. We also continue to reap the benefits of investments made at the Mine through increased net production revenue per tonne of ore milled as well as through lower cash costs and all-in sustaing costs.

The Company continues to make progress on projects at the Mine and during the fourth quarter we completed the refurbishment of the lower part of the Mascota Shaft as well as the infrastructure and tie-ins for the Yauricocha tunnel, allowing for faster turn-around in the cycle time of the trolley locomotives, and providing for increased capacity and handling of larger volumes of ore and waste.

Looking ahead 2019 represents a critical year at Yauricocha for projects, improvements and exploration. While we have recently received our Environmental Impact Assesement Permit for the Mine for the completion of the next level of the tailings deposition facility, we must now apply for our contruction permit and begin planning on additional waste rock facilities to support future growth. Additionally the Yauricocha shaft will continue to be sunk to the 1270 level this year to provide access to further reserves and resources at the Mine and loading pockets will be added on the 1210 level. Work will also commence on a ramp connecting the 920 level with the 720 level of the Yauricocha Mine providing for an additional 10,000 tonnes per month of increased capacity to move ore and waste from the Mine. We have the right team in place to manage these projects to completion as well as manage the permitting and planning needed to see projects and exploration programs move ahead as planned and on schedule at the mine.

He concluded, Corona continues to have a solid balance sheet and strong liquidity. Management remains optimistic that continued operational efficiencies and future operational and resource growth are possible at Yauricocha."

The following table displays selected audited financial information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018:





(In thousands of US dollars, except cash cost and revenue



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended per tonne metrics)



December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Var % December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Var %

















Revenue

$ 39,183 38,227 3% 168,657 154,153 9% Adjusted EBITDA (1)



17,385 17,534 -1% 82,771 75,779 9% Cash Flow from operations



17,711 18,022 -2% 83,178 76,269 9% Gross profit



17,895 18,357 -3% 86,605 73,828 17% Income Tax Expense



(5,435) (5,717) -5% (27,138) (20,682) 31% Net Income



7,848 10,624 -26% 46,131 41,621 11%

















Net production revenue per tonne of ore milled (2)



144.11 141.10 2% 152.02 149.63 2% Cash cost per tonne of ore milled (2)



69.37 64.90 7% 63.23 62.42 1%

















Cash cost per zinc equivalent payable pound (2)



0.52 0.57 -9% 0.52 0.50 4% All-In Sustaining Cost per zinc equivalent payable pound (2)

$ 0.73 0.90 -19% 0.73 0.78 -5%

















(In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)



December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,898 19,908







Assets



169,034 140,414







Liabilities



49,205 50,844







Equity



119,829 89,570











1 Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for depletion and depreciation, interest expense and other financing costs, interest income, share-based compensation, Foreign Exchange (gain) loss and income taxes; see non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the Company's MD&A. 2 All-In Sustaining Cost per zinc equivalent pound sold are non-IFRS performance measures and include cost of sales, treatment and refining charges, sustaining capital expenditures, general and administrative expense, and selling expense, and exclude workers' profit sharing, depreciation, and other non-cash provisions; Cash cost zinc equivalent pound sold, net production revenue per tonne of ore milled, and cash cost per tonne of ore milled are non-IFRS performance measures; see non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the Company's MD&A.

Corona's Financial Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018

Revenues of $39.2 million for Q4 2018 compared to $38.2 million in Q4 2017 and revenues of $168.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $154.2 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in revenues for Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017 was due to a 5% increase in tonnes processed, higher head grades for all metals, except zinc, and higher recoveries for lead and gold. Increased revenues were realized due to the higher metal production, despite decreases in the prices of silver (13%), copper (12%), zinc (20%), lead (20%), and gold (3%). The 9% increase in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to the same period in 2017 was due to an 8% increase in tonnes processed, higher head grades and recoveries for copper and gold, and a 5% increase in the price of copper.

for Q4 2018 compared to in Q4 2017 and revenues of for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2017. The increase in revenues for Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017 was due to a 5% increase in tonnes processed, higher head grades for all metals, except zinc, and higher recoveries for lead and gold. Increased revenues were realized due to the higher metal production, despite decreases in the prices of silver (13%), copper (12%), zinc (20%), lead (20%), and gold (3%). The 9% increase in revenues for the year ended , compared to the same period in 2017 was due to an 8% increase in tonnes processed, higher head grades and recoveries for copper and gold, and a 5% increase in the price of copper. Cash cost per zinc equivalent pound sold at the Yauricocha Mine of $0.52 for Q4 2018 compared to $0.57 for Q4 2017 and $0.52 for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2017. All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per zinc equivalent pound sold of $0.73 for Q4 2018 compared to $0.90 for Q4 2017 and $0.73 for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $0.78 for the same period in 2017. The decrease in the AISC per zinc equivalent payable pound for Q4 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to the same periods in 2017 were a result of higher zinc equivalent payable pounds due to higher throughput, and higher copper and gold head grades and recoveries. These cost decreases were realized in spite of the $2.0 million payment made to the Company's union of mining employees made during Q4 2018, which was discussed previously.

for Q4 2018 compared to for Q4 2017 and for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2017. All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per zinc equivalent pound sold of for Q4 2018 compared to for Q4 2017 and for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2017. The decrease in the AISC per zinc equivalent payable pound for Q4 2018 and the year ended , compared to the same periods in 2017 were a result of higher zinc equivalent payable pounds due to higher throughput, and higher copper and gold head grades and recoveries. These cost decreases were realized in spite of the payment made to the Company's union of mining employees made during Q4 2018, which was discussed previously. Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million for Q4 2018 compared to $17.5 million for Q4 2017 and $82.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $75.8 million for the same period in 2017. The consistent adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2018 and the increased adjusted EBITDA for year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to the same periods in 2017, was due to the increase in revenues discussed previously.

for Q4 2018 compared to for Q4 2017 and for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2017. The consistent adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2018 and the increased adjusted EBITDA for year ended , compared to the same periods in 2017, was due to the increase in revenues discussed previously. Operating cash flows before movements in working capital of $17.7 million for Q4 2018, compared to US$18.0 million for Q4 2017, and $83.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $76.3 million for the same period in 2017. The consistent operating cash flows before movements in working capital for Q4 2018 and the increased operating cash flows before movements in working capital year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to the same periods in 2017 was primarily due to the increase in revenues, discussed previously.

for Q4 2018, compared to for Q4 2017, and for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2017. The consistent operating cash flows before movements in working capital for Q4 2018 and the increased operating cash flows before movements in working capital year ended , compared to the same periods in 2017 was primarily due to the increase in revenues, discussed previously. Cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million as at December 31, 2018 , compared to $19.9 million as at December 31, 2017 . Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $2.0 million which was driven by operating cash flows of $53.2 million , short-term loans received of $10.0 million , offset by capital expenditures of $25.2 million , debt and interest payments of $11.6 million , intercompany loans of $12.5 million , and dividends paid of $15.9 million .

as at , compared to as at . Cash and cash equivalents decreased by which was driven by operating cash flows of , short-term loans received of , offset by capital expenditures of , debt and interest payments of , intercompany loans of , and dividends paid of . Net income of $7.8 million , or $0.22 per share for Q4 2018 compared to net income of $10.6 million , or $0.30 per share for Q4 2017. Net income of $46.1 million , or $1.28 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018 , compared to $41.6 million , or $1.16 per share, for the same period in 2017.

Corona's Operational Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018:

The following table displays the production results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018:



Yauricocha Production 3 Months Ended 12 Months Ended

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % Var. Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 268,363 254,933 5% 1,106,649 1,023,491 8% Daily throughput 3,067 2,914 5% 3,162 2,924 8%













Silver grade (g/t) 64.06 53.57 20% 60.32 67.13 -10% Copper grade 1.06% 0.80% 33% 0.97% 0.79% 22% Lead grade 1.51% 1.19% 27% 1.30% 1.48% -12% Zinc grade 3.41% 3.91% -13% 3.55% 3.74% -5% Gold Grade (g/t) 0.57 0.55 3% 0.58 0.54 7%













Silver recovery 72.66% 75.13% -3% 72.85% 74.82% -3% Copper recovery 74.89% 78.86% -5% 70.84% 65.45% 8% Lead recovery 84.42% 81.32% 4% 83.75% 83.64% 0% Zinc recovery 87.07% 88.25% -1% 88.74% 89.14% 0% Gold Recovery 17.20% 16.02% 7% 16.63% 16.30% 2%













Silver ounces (000's) 402 330 22% 1,563 1,653 -5% Copper pounds (000's) 4,702 3,567 32% 16,741 11,719 43% Lead pounds (000's) 7,528 5,431 39% 26,520 27,934 -5% Zinc pounds (000's) 17,545 19,393 -10% 76,761 75,151 2% Gold ounces 850 723 18% 3,403 2,894 18%













Zinc equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 40,640 35,758 14% 157,151 146,816 7%













(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q4 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $14.63/oz Ag, $2.77/lb Cu, $0.89/lb Pb, $1.16/lb Zn, $1,238/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q4 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.77/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $1.11/lb Pb, $1.45/lb Zn, $1,282/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 12M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $15.65/oz Ag, $2.96/lb Cu, $1.02/lb Pb, $1.31/lb Zn, $1,269/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 12M 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.14/oz Ag, $2.82/lb Cu, $/1.06lb Pb, $1.32/lb Zn, $1,265/oz Au.

Qualified Persons

All technical production data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Gordon Babcock, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President Special Projects and Metallurgy and a chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company remains focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several discoveries and still has additional brownfield exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and the NYSE AMERICAN Exchange under the symbol "SMTS."

