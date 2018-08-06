Sierra Nevada College Announces In-State Tuition for TMCC Extension

RENO, Nev., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Students looking to finish a 4-year degree just got a windfall in a new in-state tuition reduction. Students attending Sierra Nevada College classes at Truckee Meadows Community College's Dandini Campus through SNC@TMCC's extension program will now pay only $225 per credit. The total cost in tuition and fees for 12 credits through SNC@TMCC with the in-state tuition would be $237.50 per credit, compared to $253 per credit at University of Nevada, Reno.

"This is a significant reduction, in line with our belief that creating many pathways to a college education is good for students and good for Nevada. It's our civic duty to make education available as many ways as possible," says Alan Walker, President of Sierra Nevada College.

In addition to the new in-state tuition structure for TMCC students, SNC also offers the significant, donor-funded Achieve Scholarship for its extension center students, and an online Prior Learning Assessment course. The PLA course lasts seven weeks and provides up to 15 college credit to adult learners for life and work experience.

"The partnership with SNC is a benefit to TMCC students," said TMCC President Karin Hilgersom, "because students can opt to continue their education on the Dandini Campus. The new reduced tuition rate is another way that SNC is providing great value, and really helping students of all ages and backgrounds achieve their goals."

Degree programs currently available through SNC@TMCC are Entrepreneurship, Business Administration and Psychology. All programs result in a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree accredited by the NWCCU. For more information, contact extension@sierranevada.edu.

Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning and fostering a culture of competition that guides students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

Truckee Meadows Community College is a comprehensive community college located in Reno, Nev., and is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education. With five college sites and more than 20 community locations, TMCC serves more than 16,000 students each year in state-supported programs and another 9,600 students in non-credit workforce development classes. For more information, please go to www.tmcc.edu.

