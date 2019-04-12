Sierra Nevada College Announces Judges for Plan Competition

The five business plan jurors are successful entrepreneurs. Janet Lowe is co-founder of CPLEX, a software company that was eventually acquired, under the name ILOG, by IBM. Wendy Hummer owns EXL Media , a media buying and planning agency located on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. Terrell Jones is an author and founder of Travelocity.com . Jim Steinmann is founder and President of Steinmann Facility Development Consultants . His extensive design/build projects list includes SNC's Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences and Prim Library. Finally, Richard Gire, SNC Tahoe faculty, is an author, publisher, and practicing member of the California Bar. Richard held executive positions with Columbia Pictures, MGM/UA, and taught Intellectual property law for Carnegie Mellon University. He also organized the first Business Plan Competition on the SNC Campus.

Founded in 1969, Sierra Nevada College provides instruction delivered by professionals who are experts in the fields they teach. Students gather in small classes and work in real-world settings. The interdisciplinary campus and curriculum creates entrepreneur artists, authors, and business persons of all stripes. Many Incline Village, Tahoe City, and South Lake ventures have roots at Sierra Nevada College.

With Jonathan Breiter as the Chair of the Entrepreneurship Program at SNC, the creation of its new immersive semester calendar, and induction of SNC Tahoe into the Sigma Nu Tau entrepreneurship honor society, Sierra Nevada College has doubled down on the immersive professional experience on its campus.

This year's competition will be held on April 23, 2019, in the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences, on the SNC Campus, 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village Nevada, at 5:30pm.

Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private non-profit four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning that fosters a culture of competition guiding students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada College