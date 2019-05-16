Sierra Nevada College Joins Sigma Nu Tau Honor Society

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship thrives on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Fandango, Tavelocity.com and Kayak.com, and many others, large and small, have roots around the lake. Many also have ties with Sierra Nevada College, as business owners, instructors, alumni, mentors, supporters, and trustees. Once in place, the new Chair of the Entrepreneurship Program, Jonathan Breiter, made identifying and joining an honor society a high priority.

"Our goal is and should be to capitalize on real-world knowledge and talent to prepare every student for employment, independence or executive education upon graduation," says Breiter. "It is a very exciting time here at Sierra Nevada College. I could not be more thrilled."

An exclusive, invite-only ceremony held in the Prim Library, on the Incline Village campus of SNC will inaugurate the chapter and its charter membership. Ten students, five faculty, four regional entrepreneurs will join honorary inductee, Dr. Wayne Prim, on the chapter's inaugural roster.

Students Faculty Entrepreneurs Saana Ahonen Jonathan Breiter, Bob Goff Mike Beiro Entrepreneurship Program Chair Sierra Angels David Brown Tim Cohee, Terry Jones Andrew Eells Director of Ski Business & Resort Management ON, Inc. Luka Gobec Justin Spees Ron Randolf-Wall Caden Hansen Business Department Chair Dr. Ed Zschau Vilde Johansen Rick Winfield,

Cole Lyon Assistant Professor

Thomas Austin Kendra Wong

John Van Tuyl Associate Professor Emeritus



The Sigma Nu Tau Entrepreneurship Honor Society is the first academic honor society dedicated to entrepreneurship and specifically "principled entrepreneurship." The organization's mission is to promote, recognize and reward academic excellence in entrepreneurship and to encourage and recognize the practice of principled entrepreneurship which is exemplified when an entrepreneur demonstrates the sense of urgency, discipline, accountability, judgment, initiative, economic and critical thinking skills, and the risk-taking mentally necessary to generate the greatest contribution.

Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private non-profit four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning that fosters a culture of competition guiding students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

