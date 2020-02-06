Sierra Oncology Completes Conversion of Preferred to Common Stock and Issues Stock to Gilead

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the development and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile for the treatment of myelofibrosis, today announced that the Series A convertible voting preferred stock issued in its recently completed $103.0 million financing (gross proceeds) have been fully converted into shares of common stock.

In addition, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) has been issued 725,283 shares of common stock and a warrant to purchase an equivalent amount of common stock, in consideration for meaningfully reduced royalty rates and elimination of a near term milestone in an amendment to the Asset Purchase Agreement with Gilead for momelotinib, as previously announced.

"These announcements bring clarity to Sierra's simplified go-forward capital structure. We are fortunate to have built both a healthy balance sheet and a critical mass of high quality, supportive shareholders, led by Vivo Capital, Longitude Capital, OrbiMed and Abingworth, investors in our recent financing and from which we appointed four new directors to Sierra's Board, as well as Gilead. These stakeholders are aligned with Management in our focus on achieving regulatory and commercial success with our Phase 3 drug candidate, momelotinib, which has the potential to become an important therapeutic for both first and second line myelofibrosis patients, including the majority that suffer from anemia and thrombocytopenia," said Dr. Nick Glover, President and CEO of Sierra Oncology.

There are now 10,395,732 total shares of common stock outstanding and warrants to purchase 11,102,251 shares of common stock, with an exercise price equal to $13.20 per share. Of these warrants, warrants to purchase approximately 2,574,727 shares of common stock (the Series B warrants) may only be exercised by paying the exercise price in cash, and will expire on the 75th day anniversary following the announcement of top-line data from MOMENTUM, Sierra Oncology's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of momelotinib. If these Series B warrants are fully exercised, the company will receive approximately $34.0 million in proceeds.

Sierra Oncology previously reported its cash and cash equivalents totaled $67.7 million as of September 30, 2019, and that subsequently it had closed an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to Sierra Oncology of $103.0 million. Prior to the end of 2019, a term loan of $5.0 million was repaid to Silicon Valley Bank.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology.

Momelotinib, Sierra's lead drug candidate, is a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements, a range of meaningful anemia benefits, including eliminating or reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions, and comparable spleen control to ruxolitinib. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 820 patients treated for myelofibrosis.

Sierra recently launched the MOMENTUM Phase 3 clinical trial, a randomized double-blind trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib for the treatment of patients with intermediate/high-risk myelofibrosis who have previously received a JAK inhibitor. Momelotinib is wholly owned by Sierra Oncology and is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (inclusive of potential Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).

Sierra is also developing a portfolio of DNA Damage Response (DDR) assets, consisting of SRA737 and SRA141, and is conducting a campaign intended to seek non-dilutive strategic options to support their further advancement. SRA737 is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key regulator of cell cycle progression and the DDR network, and has demonstrated preliminary clinical efficacy. SRA141 is a potent, selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Cell division cycle 7 kinase (Cdc7) and has successfully completed the IND process with the FDA enabling the commencement of clinical trials. Sierra retains the global commercialization rights to SRA737 and SRA141.

For more information, please visit www.sierraoncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, potential benefits of Sierra Oncology's lead product candidate and other product candidates, Sierra Oncology's capitalization and sufficiency of its capital resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates, product candidates may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the preclinical and anticipated clinical development of its product candidates, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and product candidates and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

