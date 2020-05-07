Sierra Oncology to Hold KOL Call to Discuss Anemia & Transfusion Dependency as Critical Unmet Needs in Myelofibrosis

- Event featuring renowned myelofibrosis expert Dr. Ruben Mesa scheduled for 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 13th -

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile for the treatment of myelofibrosis, today announced that it will host an Analyst & Investor Call to discuss anemia and transfusion dependency, two critical unmet medical needs in treating patients with myelofibrosis, on Wednesday, May 13th at 10:00 am ET. The event will feature a presentation by renowned myelofibrosis expert Dr. Ruben Mesa, Director of the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Cytopenias are very common in myelofibrosis, with anemia and the resulting transfusion dependency being strongly associated with poor prognosis and impaired survival in this disease," said Dr. Mesa. "In clinical trials, momelotinib has consistently demonstrated immediate and sustained anemia benefits that manifest in an overall reduced transfusion burden, while sparing platelets and achieving clinically comparable benefits on symptoms and splenomegaly to that of the standard-of-care agent, ruxolitinib. With treatments desperately lacking both for first line patients with either severe anemia or transfusion dependency at presentation, and for the largely cytopenic second line population, momelotinib may offer a potentially important and broadly used new therapeutic option for patients. As such advancing the MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial, which is currently enrolling patients, is a high priority for the MF clinical community."

Dr. Mesa's practice builds on his role as an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders which include myelofibrosis. He has been involved in MPN research for more than 20 years. He led the development of National Comprehensive Cancer Network's panel guidelines, the first U.S. guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and essential thrombocythemia. Dr. Mesa was elected to sit on the National Board of Directors for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and sits on the board of the MPN Education Foundation. Dr. Mesa is an investigator in the MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial of momelotinib, which is intended to confirm the array of clinical benefits previously described for the drug candidate.

Dr. Mesa and members of Sierra Oncology's senior management team will be available to answer questions from analysts at the conclusion of the event.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on achieving the successful registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a targeted mechanism of action that enables it to address all three key drivers of myelofibrosis. Momelotinib's differentiated therapeutic profile encompasses robust constitutional symptom improvements, a range of meaningful anemia benefits, including eliminating or reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions, and comparable spleen control to ruxolitinib. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 820 patients treated for myelofibrosis.

Sierra has launched MOMENTUM, a randomized double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib. Momelotinib is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (inclusive of potential Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).

For more information, please visit www.sierraoncology.com.

