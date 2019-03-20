Sierra Technical Services Building Two 5GAT Demonstrators for the US DoD

TEHACHAPI, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Technical Services, Inc. (STS) is pleased to announce that on 13 February 2019, STS was awarded a follow-on contract option to build a second demonstrator of the 5th Generation Aerial Target (5GAT) aircraft.

On 24 March 2017, STS was awarded the initial prime contract to complete the Design, Development, Fabrication and Testing of the 1st 5GAT demonstrator. Both contract awards come from the US Army Corp of Engineers Contracting Office (USACE Sacramento District) in Sacramento, CA and are managed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (OSD/DOT&E). STS has been the Prime Contractor developing the 5GAT aircraft concept since 2006, and uses two major subcontractors: Fast and Optimal Engineering (FOE) of Valencia, CA. and 5-D Systems of Round Rock, TX.

The 5GAT design is intended to meet specialized needs regarding "threat representative" adversaries the US Warfighter may encounter in an aerial combat situation. The 5GAT is a high-performance, fighter-size aircraft that shall be used for air-to-air and ground-to-air weapons evaluation, pilot training, and ground forces training when transitioned into production. The 1st 5GAT demonstrator is scheduled to fly during the summer of 2019. 5GAT demonstrator #2 is a 21-month to 1st flight program. STS will accomplish all detail design, manufacturing and subsystems integration for both 5GAT aircraft in our Tehachapi, California facilities.

About Sierra Technical Services, Inc.

Sierra Technical Services, Inc. (STS) is a woman-owned small business registered as an "S" Corp in the state of California. STS is located at the Tehachapi Airport in Tehachapi, CA. STS is a design, manufacturing, assembly and testing company that specializes in unmanned aerial vehicles and aerospace low-cost composites design and fabrication. STS was founded in 2006 to provide innovative aerospace and automotive engineering and manufacturing capabilities that meet the "prototype to rapid introduction to the market" cycle and maintain low cost products and services that exceeds our growing government and industry client base demands.

