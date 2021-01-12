Sierra Wireless Selects Zenoss for Intelligent IoT Systems Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced Sierra Wireless, a leading IoT solutions provider, has selected Zenoss Cloud for a customizable single view of its growing and increasingly complex hybrid cloud environment and to provide actionable, prescriptive insights by tracking dynamic interdependencies and predicting service disruptions before they ever occur.

"The continuous growth of our IoT ecosystem and our focus on quality of service require a carrier grade monitoring infrastructure," said Fabrice Cairaschi, senior director of network operations at Sierra Wireless. "The implementation of Zenoss led to improved service reliability and delivery. Additionally, Zenoss was easy to deploy and manage, enabling us to focus on our results and analytics instead of the software itself."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in modern multicloud environments. This is especially critical in massive, complex IoT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"Zenoss is uniquely enabling customers to optimize infrastructure performance in the most complex IT environments, including for IoT," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be trusted by Sierra Wireless as they continue delivering innovative IoT solutions that help their customers accelerate business in today's connected economy."

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, connectivity and cloud management to unlock maximum value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is a solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API solution to manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make better business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to create the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

