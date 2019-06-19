Sift Healthcare Launches Denials Dashboard

MILWAUKEE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift Healthcare has announced the launch of a new, Denials Dashboard product, adding to their suite of data-science driven tools for optimizing healthcare payments. Sift's Denials Dashboard gives healthcare providers and revenue cycle managers access to a normalized view of their claims denials data, enabling them to identify trends and monitor critical issues.

Although data around claims denials is available, many providers do not have a unified view of their denials data. They lack clean data, a usable interface and a seamless way to monitor the key drivers of their denials. Sift's Denials Dashboard fills this gap in data accessibility for healthcare payments. Sift puts the most important denials information in front of providers and revenue cycle managers, providing an intuitive interface with access to the following:

Key denials metrics, including open denials, total denials, denials rate.

Payer Scorecards that track payer mix and performance.

Dynamic reports with the ability to drill down into data by procedure code class, CARC theme, reason code class, payer, payer class, facility and specialty.

"Having data isn't a problem for healthcare providers, but scrubbing their data, sifting through it and surfacing the most important insights is challenge," commented Justin Nicols, Sift Healthcare CEO, "Sift's Denials Dashboard does the heavy lifting. We normalize and organize denials data and get it in front of providers in an accessible way. Sift's Dashboard give providers a new level of oversight for their claims denials." Available as a monthly subscription, Sift's Denials Dashboard provides affordable and flexible access to denials data.

The launch of Sift's Denials Dashboard coincides with the launch of a redesigned website for the company. The new website offers visitors a test drive of the Denials Dashboard, allowing them to interact with a demo of a working denials dashboard. View the new Sift Healthcare website at www.sifthealthcare.com.

About Sift Healthcare

Sift Healthcare is a Milwaukee-based healthcare data science company. Sift's visualization tools, data science modeling and intelligence reports equip healthcare providers with meaningful insights and powerful workflow enhancements for the revenue cycle. Sift gives providers a holistic view of their payments data, from both insurance and patient payers. And by applying data science and AI, Sift identifies payments issues and provides actionable recommendations to prioritize workflows and accelerate cash flow.

