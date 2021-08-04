Sifter.shop Launches the Sifter Professional Network

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans with specific dietary needs are a growing segment of the consumer market, and they are adopting special diets at a higher rate than ever. For healthcare professionals this presents a unique challenge – providing resources for their patients who follow a prescribed diet. To meet this need, Sifter.shop has launched the Sifter Professional Network, a one-stop digital shopping resource for medical practitioners who offer wellness and nutritional counseling.

The network offers clinicians Sifter's science-based sifting technology to help their patients reach their diet and health goals. This sophisticated yet easy-to-use product search engine provides an unparalleled experience for those who struggle with multiple food restrictions, nutrition-related medical conditions, allergies, and special diet needs. The online service is fast, free, and accurate. It helps clients discover a wider variety of products that comply with the guidance given to them.

"We created the Sifter Professional Network to help practitioners help their patients," said Judy Seybold, Sifter's Chief Nutrition Officer. "By joining our network, medical practitioners can close the gap their patients face between diet restrictions and finding foods that fit. We provide network members with a custom toolkit that can transform the grocery shopping experience for those who struggle with food allergies and special diet needs."

Sifter.shop's technology matches only qualified products to the active profile from an assortment of more than 100,000 items. Once products are selected, shoppers choose one of Sifter.shop's trusted retail partners for purchase. Some 85 million Americans now avoid buying food containing the top allergens and almost 200 million follow a special diet of some kind. Until Sifter.shop, reading product labels to "sift" out allergens was tedious and time-consuming.

Brands and retailers gain from Sifter.shop's ability to connect food products and dietary supplements with motivated shoppers who are able to design their own diet-specific shopping experience. Sifter.shop is currently working with many brands that want to tell their story on Sifter.shop and be discovered by shoppers. Sifter.shop's growing list of trusted retail partners includes Walmart, Amazon, Target, Stop & Shop, Giant, and other major retailers and drug stores coming soon. For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

