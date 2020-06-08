PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME), announced today that Susquehanna International Group, LLP (SIG), one of the largest proprietary trading firms in the world, has been named an Official Team Sponsor and the Exclusive Team Partner in the Global Quantitative Trading Firm and Trading Technology sponsorship category. Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, a member of SIG, is an investor in NME. This sponsorship expands SIG's partnership with Dignitas.

SIG TEAMS UP WITH DIGNITAS IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ESPORTS SPONSORSHIP

The multi-year agreement will provide SIG with unique exposure to esports through Dignitas' teams that compete in the world's most popular games, including League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, VALORANT, and Clash Royale. The first-of-its-kind sponsorship will also connect SIG with Dignitas' fanbase. As part of the deal, SIG will become the presenting sponsor for a variety of digital and physical activations, including Dignitas' new social media content series "Predict the Draft presented by SIG." As part of this activation, Dignitas' League of Legends fanbase will be encouraged to submit their predictions for Dignitas' champion draft prior to League of Legends Championship Series matches and win rewards for their expertise.

"Gaming is such a core element of SIG's work culture, with ongoing gaming-focused events that cultivate the company's competitive spirit," said Dignitas CEO Michael Prindiville. "Combining this passion with Dignitas' community of casual viewers and esports armchair experts to engage on game theory, champion drafting, map selection and strategy, is truly a ground-breaking sponsorship. We are proud to align with a sponsor who strongly values immersing themselves with the brightest minds in esports and gaming."

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the esports community by sponsoring Dignitas, one of the most competitive franchises in professional esports," said Jeff Yass, founder of SIG. "Gaming is at the core of our approach at SIG and this sponsorship complements the culture of competition and gaming at SIG. Esports is a rapidly evolving industry and through this sponsorship we will provide Dignitas with the resources needed to support its next phase of growth."

To support SIG's enthusiastic gaming culture, Dignitas will create unique experiences for employees to engage with Dignitas' esports athletes. Dignitas will work with SIG to host interactive gaming experiences for SIG employees such as meet and greets and opportunities to play against Dignitas pros.

