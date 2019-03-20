SigFig Hires Veteran Technology and Financial Services Executive as First CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SigFig , a technology company helping to reimagine customer experiences in financial services, today announced the appointment of finance and technology veteran Anne Morrissey to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Morrissey will assume full responsibility for the finance functions of the company as well as steer the company's growth trajectory as SigFig's first CFO.

"Anne's proven success in helping to scale startups and growth-stage technology businesses is a great addition to SigFig as we continue our mission of reimagining the financial services industry," said Mike Sha, CEO and co-founder of SigFig. "Anne joins us at a pivotal moment in SigFig's growth trajectory as we unveil new products, expand into new regions and grow our range of clients across the financial services sector."

Morrissey's experience in traditional finance, coupled with her significant accomplishments at technology startups in financial roles, uniquely positions her to deliver on SigFig's business objectives. Over an impressive 20-year-career, Morrissey was instrumental in the growth and scaling of startups Fitbit and LeapFrog, worked in Yahoo!'s investor relations division and has nearly a decade of financial services experience with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Salomon Smith Barney.

"SigFig is widely recognized as a leader in the fintech industry, designing innovative solutions and democratizing investing," Ms. Morrissey noted." I've always been passionate about my work in technology and financial services, and with SigFig's pioneering vision for the industry, I see this as an opportunity to work with Mike and his team to scale the business with strategic financial management. I'm thrilled to be joining SigFig as the company embodies a mission and product I feel passionate about."

The addition of Ms. Morrissey comes on the heels of SigFig's latest financial advice offering, CoPilot, announced in late October.

For more information, please visit www.sigfig.com .

About SigFig

SigFig's mission is to reimagine financial services by making it more customer-centric and helping people to achieve their financial goals. SigFig combines design, data science, and technology to create experiences that empower banks, financial advisors and consumers. Through partnerships with some of the world's largest and most innovative financial institutions, SigFig reaches over 70 million consumers. SigFig is backed by top-tier venture capital firms, including General Atlantic, Bain Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, DCM, and Nyca Partners and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at www.sigfig.com .

Contact info:

press@sigfig.com

SOURCE SigFig