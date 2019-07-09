siggi's Announces A Robust Line Up Of Innovation For The Second Half Of 2019

"As a brand we're always looking to improve our offerings while staying true to our simple ingredients, lower sugar promise," said Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of siggi's. "We've now grown so much that launching a 4-pack makes sense as we have so many consumers who are buying multiple cups a week and this is a more convenient offering for them. We've also launched our Lactose Free line to reach our friends who are looking for lactose-free options. It's an exciting time for all of us at siggi's as we continue to expand the brand and grow the category, so we're very excited to introduce these new products to the market."

siggi's yogurts are available in retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.siggis.com.

About siggi's

siggi's dairy began in 2004 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and, with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi's dairy makes rather delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi's products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, and they are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones such as rBST. For more information about siggi's Icelandic yogurts and to find store locations, visit www.siggis.com.

SOURCE siggi’s

Related Links

http://www.siggis.com

