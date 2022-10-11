Sight Machine Blueprint Enables Automated Data Labeling and Comprehensive Analysis of All Manufacturing Data

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft, Sight Machine Blueprint empowers manufacturers to prepare and leverage 100x more data for actionable analytics insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine, creator of the data foundation for manufacturing, today announced that it has released Sight Machine Blueprint, a tool developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft that provides manufacturers with high-speed, automated data labeling, mapping data tags to plant assets and the context they need to interpret their plant data. Blueprint makes it possible, for the first time, for manufacturers to analyze all their plant data, leading to improved outcomes in throughput, quality and sustainability.

Before leveraging analytics to uncover valuable data insights, manufacturers must first label their data to provide context on what it means. Methods used today require a massive amount of time and subject matter expert effort to manually label data, and tags such as 268-IE-A-2ND-FFA-LC, a real example, are nearly unintelligible and almost impossible to contextualize.

As a result of the challenges involved with interpreting tagged data, many manufacturers currently use only a fraction of the data available; in some cases, only 1%, creating significant missed opportunities for driving value through analytics.

"The true value of Blueprint is that it makes automated data labeling feasible in a way that it simply was not previously," said Kurt DeMaagd, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder, Sight Machine. "Without Blueprint, mapping data to the right machine is possible, but it is so slow and resource-intensive that it is prohibitive. With Blueprint's ability to automate data labeling, manufacturers can realize unprecedented processing speed acceleration. Blueprint empowers manufacturers to prepare 100x more data for analysis, and from there, rapidly and smartly uncover new data insights to optimize plant operations."

Blueprint combines Sight Machine's decade of expertise in digitizing manufacturing with NVIDIA's software and hardware AI platform, plus Microsoft's Azure AI capabilities.

"With Blueprint's robust machine learning technology, automated data labeling becomes possible," said Piyush Modi, Global Business Development Leader and Chief Strategist of the Industrial Sector at NVIDIA. "The GPU-accelerated NVIDIA AI platform powers the development and deployment of highly performant AI pipelines to learn mapping between data sources and is ideal for crunching large volumes of data efficiently from edge to cloud – making this technology ideal to complement Blueprint and the impact it drives."

"Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, combined with Sight Machine and advanced technology from NVIDIA, provides the infrastructure to easily scale GPU-based machine learning pipelines," said Indranil Sircar, CTO, Manufacturing at Microsoft. "This combination in Sight Machine Blueprint will help eliminate manufacturers' massive time drain from manually labeling data, and enable them to tap into the full wealth of data at their fingertips for business impact through true analytics-driven decision-making."

