Sight Machine Named to the 2020 Global Cleantech 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., which revolutionizes manufacturing operations to achieve continuous breakthroughs in productivity, profitability and sustainability, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

Sight Machine's real-time, system-wide analysis of production data helps manufacturers optimize energy usage and reduce scrap, allowing them to increase output quality while reducing their carbon footprint.

"With manufacturing accounting for more than 12% of global carbon emissions, we're committed to helping manufacturers reduce the carbon footprint of human activity," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel.

Among its sustainability initiatives, Sight Machine has partnered with European energy giant E.ON to deploy solutions that enable the optimization of energy and core manufacturing processes in unison.

The Global Cleantech 100 list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

For detailed information on Sight Machine's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Sight Machine.

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine revolutionizes manufacturing operations to achieve continuous breakthroughs in productivity, profitability and sustainability. Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing, used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about their operations. Sight Machine uses system-wide analysis, real-time data stream processing and insight-to-action expertise to enable the next generation of continuous improvement. Sight Machine is optimized to run on the major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. For more information on continuous improvement in manufacturing, please visit sightmachine.com/industry-solutions/ or sightmachine.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

