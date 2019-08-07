Sight Sciences Hires Leading Industry Executives to Drive Continued Growth

"Sight Sciences has enjoyed substantial growth within the last year, and we see an exciting opportunity to further accelerate growth initiatives across a number of fronts with these strategic additions to our leadership team," said Paul Badawi, Founder and CEO of Sight Sciences. "Jessica, Brian and Jim are thought leaders in their respective domains, and their diverse backgrounds and skill sets will be invaluable in helping us continue to stay true to our mission of addressing the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases with innovative technologies."

Holmes has more than 25 years of experience in payer- and provider-relations, government affairs, reimbursement strategy, tactical planning and execution. She has created and executed reimbursement/market access strategies both as a leader within operating companies and as a consultant to commercialize novel technologies in the areas of medical devices, biotechnology, diagnostics, combination products, capital equipment, and durable medical equipment. Previously, Holmes directed the prominent medical device reimbursement and market access practice at Navigant Consulting as Director of Life Sciences and served as Vice President of Reimbursement for Argenta Advisors, Inc. Holmes will be leading the reimbursement and health policy strategy for all of the Company's Surgical and Dry Eye portfolio, ensuring the technologies are accessible to both health care professionals and their patients.

Regan is a highly experienced healthcare operating executive with senior leadership roles focused in marketing, sales and business development at a number of leading medical technology and consumer product companies. Prior to joining Sight Sciences, Regan was Vice President of Marketing & Development at Johnson & Johnson Vision following its acquisition of TearScience, Inc. Regan was an executive committee member and marketing organization leader during his more than 10 years with TearScience, and through this work, is considered one of the thought leaders in the development of the evaporative dry eye market. Regan will be leveraging his broad industry experience to lead strategy across both the Surgical and Dry Eye businesses, with a focus on the company's interactions with key opinion leaders within the Ophthalmology and Optometry specialties.

Sluck brings more than 30 years of healthcare strategy development and commercial execution experience to Sight Sciences. Prior to joining Sight Sciences, Sluck was part of the market development team at Shire that led the launch and acceleration of Xiidra in the dry eye pharmaceutical market. Before Shire, Sluck held prominent commercial leadership positions at Galderma as Vice President of U.S Pharmaceutical Marketing and Alcon in a number of roles, culminating as Head of U.S. Pharmaceutical Marketing. Sluck will be leveraging this significant industry experience to lead the marketing strategy and execution for the launch of TearCare®.

With the addition of Sluck, Todd Love will be moving to the Vice President of Dry Eye Sales position, leading the company's Dry Eye sales force expansion and execution efforts, as well as partnering with Sluck to create a best-in-class launch experience for Sight Sciences' customers and their patients.

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences is a commercial-stage medical device company dedicated to the development of intelligently designed and engineered products that address the underlying physiology of ophthalmic diseases. The company's surgical glaucoma product portfolio features the OMNI® Surgical System. Its non-surgical dry eye product portfolio consists of TearCare® for ophthalmologists and optometrists. For more information, please visit sightsciences.com.

About TearCare®

The TearCare® System is indicated for the application of localized heat when the current medical community recommends the application of a warm compress to the eyelids. Such applications would include Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), Dry Eye, or Blepharitis.

About OMNI® Surgical System

The OMNI® Surgical System is a manually operated device for delivery of small amounts of viscoelastic fluid, for example Healon® or HealonGV® from Abbott Medical Optics (AMO), Amvisc® from Bausch & Lomb, or PROVISC® from Alcon, during ophthalmic surgery. It is also indicated to cut trabecular meshwork tissue during trabeculotomy procedures.

