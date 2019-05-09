SightGlass Vision Donates Eyeglasses to Help Children in Need in Support of First Annual Myopia Awareness Week

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGlass Vision, Inc., a medical device company developing spectacle lenses to slow the progression of nearsightedness or myopia in children, today announced that, in support of Global Myopia Awareness Week, it will donate eyeglasses to children in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Each of the 15 participating sites will receive up to 40 pairs of standard ophthalmic frames and impact-resistant spectacle lenses – the standard of care for children who have myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism. This effort is in support of the first annual Myopia Awareness Week (@MyopiaMovement), a collaborative initiative from the World Council of Optometry and Brien Holden Vision Institute to inspire action in caregivers to protect their children's vision and change the way optometrists understand and treat myopia, taking place May 13-19, 2019.

"The increasing prevalence of myopia around the world is of great concern to us, and it has been well established that myopia often progresses rapidly during childhood," said Thomas W. Chalberg, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer. "Our donation is grounded in the belief that no child should struggle with sight issues and it is our privilege to make this contribution to help children see better, while helping to raise awareness about the importance of myopia. We hope this effort will help make a difference in the lives of children who need corrective eyeglasses, and their families who are most in need of support."

Myopia has seen a dramatic increase in prevalence over the past several decades. In the early 1970's, only 25 percent of Americans were nearsighted. By the early 2000's, that number had jumped to more than 40 percent. Myopia is now the leading cause of irreversible blindness in parts of Asia and it is estimated that almost half of the entire world's population, or five billion people, will be nearsighted by 2050. This increase is thought to relate to lifestyle changes, including less time outdoors and more eye-straining or near work-related activities such as reading and screen time.

Myopia often increases rapidly during childhood and continues to progress into the teen years and early adulthood, leaving many with significantly impaired sight. This results in the need for stronger prescription glasses and increases the risk of potentially blinding conditions such as glaucoma, retinal detachment, and macular degeneration in adulthood. Glasses and contact lenses currently available in the U.S. only correct myopia, but do not help prevent it from getting worse. SightGlass Vision is developing new technology to slow myopia progression that is currently being investigated in clinical trials. Early intervention is key to preventing high myopia from developing.

SightGlass Vision, Inc. is a clinical-stage medtech startup company focused on ending nearsightedness (myopia). Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, SightGlass is developing innovative spectacle lenses to reduce the progression of myopia in children. Based on groundbreaking research from the University of Washington, SightGlass was founded in 2016 by Professors Jay and Maureen Neitz, who are world-renowned vision researchers, and Dr. Thomas Chalberg, a serial entrepreneur in the biotechnology and medical device sectors. For more information, please visit www.sightglassvision.com.

