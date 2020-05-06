Sigma Computing Named an Inc. Best Workplace for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing has earned a spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the first time. Inc. received more than 3,000 submissions for its fifth annual list, which recognizes private US-based companies that have created exceptional workplaces. This honor comes on the heels of Sigma being named to the 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work list.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace," said Rob Woollen, CEO and co-founder, Sigma Computing. "We've worked very hard to build a positive and enduring company culture that puts people first, which is particularly important as we navigate our way through such unprecedented and uncertain times together. Although we continue to work remotely, the Sigma team has managed to remain close and is getting to know each other in so many great ways that we may not have otherwise."

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. The 395 finalists received the highest scores from employees in three categories: vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Sigma was also included on the prestigious CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List and the company's cloud A&BI solution earned the Strata Data Award for Most Innovative Product in 2019 and the 2020 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Enterprise Solutions .

Sigma is building a team of authentic, curious, and passionate people. To learn more about Sigma and its open positions, please visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/careers/ .

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is the first enterprise-ready cloud business intelligence and analytics (A&BI) solution designed to run natively inside cloud data warehouses (CDWs). Providing live, guided access to CDWs, Sigma maximizes their value, eliminates the need to change data models as new questions arise, and transforms A&BI into an iterative process. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to analyze data - without code or extracts - and make insight-driven decisions quickly, freeing data experts to focus on more innovative, fulfilling initiatives. Sigma Computing powers a community-driven approach to A&BI and delivers on the self-service promise. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

Media Contact

Allyson Scott

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigma

Related Links

https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

