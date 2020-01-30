Sigma Computing Wins Award for Best Innovation in Enterprise Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing , an innovator in cloud analytics and business intelligence (A&BI), today announced the company's flagship software has won the 2020 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Enterprise Solutions. These awards recognize technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the developer technology industry. Sigma was selected based on three criteria: 1) attracted attention, awareness, and adoption; 2) general well-regard by the developer, engineering, and IT community; and 3) being a leader in the company's sector for innovation.

"Everyone at Sigma, especially the engineering team, is incredibly honored to be recognized by the prestigious developer community," said Sigma Computing Vice President of Engineering Latha Colby. "We all strive for excellence every day in pursuit of our mission to make data exploration possible for anyone that is curious about the insights they may discover if given the freedom to analyze data themselves. This award reassures us that we are on the right path, helping organizations to finally become data-driven from top to bottom."

Sigma empowers anybody to join the data conversation through its no code, spreadsheet-like interface. Customers like Zumper , Volta Charging , and Olivela all use Sigma for data exploration and real-time insights. Zumper decreased average query time from 38 minutes to 38 seconds, Volta reduced engineering time required for business data reporting by over 90 percent, and Olivela cut dashboard creation time from three weeks to just two hours with Sigma.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to a global technology business' operations. Sigma Computing is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line," said DevNetwork CEO and DeveloperWeek Producer Geoff Domoracki.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is analytics built for the cloud. Trusted by data-driven companies, Sigma provides live access to cloud data warehouses using an intuitive, spreadsheet-like interface— empowering business experts to ask more of their data without writing a single line of code. With the full power of SQL, the cloud, and a familiar interface, business users have the freedom to analyze data in real time without limits. Sigma puts everyone on the same data-driven team. To learn more about Sigma, visit www.sigmacomputing.com or join the conversation on Twitter @SigmaComputing .

Media Contact

Rebecca Garcia

(206) 422-8502

Rebecca.Garcia@sparkpr.com

SOURCE Sigma

Related Links

https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

