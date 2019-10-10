Sigma Officially Releases Full-Frame fp Mirrorless Camera; Preorder at B&H

For stills, the fp camera opts to eliminate the mechanical shutter to save on weight and size and relies on an advanced electronic shutter that can reach speeds of up to 18 fps. The Sigma fp camera can also make use of functions such as TONE and COLOR for creating unique styles, an Auto HDR mode, and Cinemagraph option.

Video is a major component of the fp with it being able to record up to UHD 4K at 30p and support 12-bit CinemaDNG raw when outputting to a compatible recorder. Output is made possible through a fast USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection, while a UHS-II SD card slot handles internal recording. Shooters can opt to record directly to an external SSD through the USB connection. To further benefit shooters, the fp has a switch to quickly change between stills and video modes. This changes the operating menu and controls to better suit the selected mode and eliminates functions specific to the mode not currently in use.

Sigma fp Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1493858-REG/sigma_fp_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Key Features

24.6MP Full-Frame BSI Bayer CMOS Sensor

Electronic Shutter & L Lens Mount

49-Point AF System

UHD 4K30p Video with 12-Bit CinemaDNG

As the smallest full-frame mirrorless currently on the market, the fp still maintains a useful array of physical controls and features. This includes a 3.15" 2.1m-dot touchscreen, a 3.5mm mic input, and strap lugs connected to 1/4"-20 threads on each side to allow for advanced configurations and accessories. Sigma has developed the optional HU-11 Hot Shoe Unit, HG-11 Hand Grip, LVF-11 LCD Viewfinder, and other tools to assist in operation.

Sigma fp Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera | First Look https://youtu.be/dOIZnrMXeyQ

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

http://www.bhphotovideo.com

