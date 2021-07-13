Sigma Ratings Adds Former Citigroup Risk Executive to its Board

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings, Inc. ("Sigma") today announced the appointment of renowned risk and compliance expert, Alison Clew, to its Board of Directors. The addition of Clew as an Independent Director strengthens and accelerates Sigma's efforts to transform risk management and compliance through its cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches to fighting financial crime and managing risk globally.

Prior to joining Sigma's Board, Ms. Clew served as the Global Head of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance at Citigroup and was previously Global & US Leader of the AML and Sanctions Consulting Practice at Deloitte where she helped multinational financial institutions implement innovative risk management solutions.

Commenting on the appointment of Ms. Clew, Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma said, "Alison's wealth of industry insight and passion for redefining the approach to fighting financial crime aligns perfectly with our vision. We're incredibly excited to have her counsel and look forward to what we will accomplish together going forward."

Last year, Sigma announced a venture round led by Fitch Ratings and has subsequently grown its global customer base across financial services, professional services and government sectors to power customer onboarding, ongoing monitoring and automated investigative workflows. Sigma's unified global data, configurable smart entity scoring and encrypted cloud-based delivery is unique to industry and is a shift in legacy approaches to managing risk and compliance at scale.

"With the tsunami of global information and the power of AI, Sigma is harnessing both to give companies a smart, targeted and efficient way to manage financial crime and counterparty risk," said Ms. Clew. "Sigma focuses on building cost effective technology that meets the direct needs of financial institutions, rather than just improving on existing market solutions. I am excited to see the increasing global impact of Sigma's technology and the value it will drive in improved insights and due diligence for institutions."

Founded at MIT, Sigma is the leading AI-driven risk intelligence platform used by global organizations to fight financial crime and make more informed, automated counterparty risk decisions. Sigma uses point-in-time risk analysis and ongoing monitoring technology, to actively screen thousands of global data sources and return a unified stream of compliance intelligence on companies and people. Sigma is backed by a global network of investors including the Fitch Group, FinTech Collective, Contour Ventures and Barclays Bank.

