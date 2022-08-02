Sigma7 Appoints Jennifer Gold as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global specialty risk services company Sigma7 announced Jennifer Gold's appointment as Chief Technology Officer. Ms. Gold will oversee all elements of Sigma7's back office and client facing technologies and data strategies, assure Sigma7 maintains industry-leading cyber security, and inform the company's cyber risk advisory and technology acquisition strategies. The addition of Ms. Gold to the rapidly scaling company will support Sigma7's efforts to revolutionize the client experience and elevate overall risk management capabilities.

Sigma7 provides substantial technical, sector, and geographic risk expertise to over 350 clients in nine countries through its family of specialty brands, which includes Paragon Risk Engineering, RWH Myers, Strategia Worldwide, and Risk & Strategic Management, Corp.

Gold is a multitalented, award-winning technologist, board adviser, public speaker, educator, and subject matter expert in cybersecurity. She was formerly a technology consultant to JP Morgan Chase, the vice president of engineering at AQR Capital Management LLC and the vice president of global technology and solutions at The Carlyle Group. Gold has held senior technology leadership positions at Citigroup, Lava Trading, ABN AMRO, and MTV Networks in her career. She was also a senior consultant with BNY Mellon. Gold is the current president and chairperson of the board of the New York Metro InfraGard Chapter, the public-private partnership of the FBI. She is a co-founding member and co-chair of the National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO of the United States and a member of the United States Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary.

Gold has dedicated her capabilities to improving national security and supporting the people who choose to serve. Her work with the military, law enforcement, the intelligence community, and academia will further the capabilities of Sigma7 and its clients. Gold is widely decorated for her efforts, having received prestigious awards and recognition including the Greater New York Chamber's Women's History Award, nomination for the 92Y Emily Rosenthal Extraordinary Women's Award, the US Department of Defense, the United Nations, and the InfraGard National Members Alliance.

Andrew Hersh, CEO of Sigma7, said, "We intend to provide clients with the most technically advanced specialty risk management platform in the industry. Similarly, our own IT environment must be exceptionally robust and secure. We are fortunate to have a technology executive and individual of Jennifer's caliber and character leading these efforts. I have no doubt she will add immense value both internally and for our clients."

Gold commented on her new position, "Geopolitical instability, environmental volatility, increasing cyberthreats, and consequent economic uncertainty require businesses to maintain constant vigilance, leveraging a holistic risk management framework, and maintaining a proactive defensive posture backed not only by tools, but also by risk intelligence data in order to successfully navigate the complexities of these times. Sigma7's sophisticated methodology and cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing risk management, creating resilience, and capturing efficiencies and value for our clients, the world's most prominent and complex businesses. As Chief Technology Officer, I am thrilled to join this world-class team."

About Sigma7

Sigma7 is building a new kind of risk services platform that is unconflicted, comprehensive, and focused on measurable business outcomes. We work globally across risk domains, apply modern technologies and integrate the services of respected specialist brands in risk services. Sigma7's foundational businesses include Risk & Strategic Management, Strategia Worldwide, Paragon Risk Engineering and RWH Myers, with additional acquisitions and organic growth planned. Our client base includes over 350 of the world's most prominent and complex organizations. Sigma7 is dually headquartered in New York City and London. More information is available at s7risk.com.

Contact:

For Sigma7

David Sigel, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 612.877.0588

SOURCE Sigma7