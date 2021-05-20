Signal Energy Announces Ryan Johnson as President

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Energy, a leading EPC contractor in the renewable energy industry, announces Ryan Johnson as President effective immediately.

Johnson brings over 13 years of experience as an executive in the renewable energy industry and was responsible for significant growth and success in his previous roles. Most recently he served as Vice President of Operations at Ames Construction and Director of Solar Operations at Mortenson. Johnson was vital to the success of building self-perform solar businesses in his past roles and has successfully constructed thousands of megawatts of renewable projects. He prides himself on creating and maintaining a safe and supportive culture focused on results for his customers through collaboration, creativity, and perseverance. He is known as a true leader in the US renewable energy industry.

"I am excited to watch Ryan lead Signal Energy to even greater success. His past experience demonstrates his commitment to the industry and his character bolsters the Signal Team. He brings a strong desire to uphold our Mission and Core Principles -- both key factors to Signal's unique culture." - Greg Pawson, CEO.

About Signal Energy

Signal Energy is a leading design/build general contractor providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects across North America. Our innovative engineering and project teams are among the most experienced in the renewable energy industry. With more than 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale project experience, Signal Energy possesses a wide range of expertise in the design and construction of solar, infrastructure, battery storage, and other power projects. For more information, please visit us online at www.signalenergy.com.

