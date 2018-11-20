Signal Hound 20 GHz Spectrum Analyzer with SCEPTRE SIGINT Software on Display at AOC, Booth 324

The fast sweep speed and powerful internal hardware of the SM200A produces an RF spectrum monitoring receiver perfect for SCEPTRE – a deployable, remoteable ISR collection software suite that can run unattended for days, acting alone or as a network of receivers to perform rapid signal ID, tip and cue, c-uas, and geolocation. The $11,900 price point of the SM200A and the similarly-priced SCEPTRE software lowers the total cost of a high-performance signals intelligence system.

About the SM200A

The SM200A is Signal Hound's latest spectrum analyzer, introduced in February 2018, available for purchase online for $11,900 USD. With a small footprint, 1 THz sustained sweep speed, a 20 MHz to 20 GHz sub-octave preselector, 110 dB of dynamic range and 160 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth, the SM200A lends itself well as a receiver in RF spectrum monitoring applications.

About Signal Hound

Signal Hound is a manufacturer of headless RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators based in La Center, WA – "headless" because the instrument processing is performed on an external PC connected via USB, creating unrivaled value for the customer. Starting out as Test Equipment Plus in 1996 and offering used test equipment and repair services, Signal Hound expanded its offerings in 2010 with the introduction of the USB-SA44 USB-powered spectrum analyzer. Signal Hound has since added several award-winning RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators, now sold globally. See our website at http://signalhound.com for more information.

