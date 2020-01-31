Signal Processing Technologies Awarded NSF Grant to Increase Location Accuracy of E911 Calls and IoT Devices

MERRIMACK, N.H., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Processing Technologies (SPT), an innovative signal processing research and development company, has been awarded an NSF Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase One grant to dramatically increase the location accuracy of wireless devices.

SPT is developing algorithms that will provide 10x more accurate localization of 4G and 5G wireless devices, especially in buildings, disaster areas and other GPS-challenged environments, using only wireless infrastructure. This will provide first responders with improved location accuracy of E911 callers and enable commercialization of applications for IoT and other low-cost devices. To achieve this, they are employing cutting-edge mathematical methods that exploit both spatial and temporal terrestrial multi-antenna arrays for non-line-of-sight (NLOS) as well as traditional line-of-sight (LOS) scenarios.

Joe Farkas, Co-Founder and CEO of SPT, commented that "the ability to broaden the set of scenarios in which devices can be accurately localized will lead to new capabilities for first responders, military commanders, inventory managers, and a host of IoT applications currently not commercially viable."

"The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts," said Barry Johnson, Director of the NSF's Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. "We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of science and technology."

About Signal Processing Technologies: SPT was founded by Joe Farkas and Dr. Brandon Hombs to bring innovative signal processing technology to the market. SPT is focused on the most complex signal processing challenges that require deep experience and knowledge in fundamental research through complicated embedded development. With a rich history of innovations in cellular communications, SPT is uniquely positioned to bring otherwise seemingly impossible technology to the market.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: The National Science Foundation (NSF) awards roughly $200 million annually to startups and small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. The non-dilutive grants support research and development (R&D) across almost all areas of science and technology helping companies de-risk technology for commercial success. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $7 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

