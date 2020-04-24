SignalBooster.com Offers Fixed Cost Signal Booster That Includes Installation Nationwide.

HOUSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalBooster.com now offers a signal booster which includes installation nationwide, at a fixed cost. This makes proper and correct installation a non-issue, for those that find it challenging.

It is important for people to stay connected, particularly in light of current world events. Friends, children, parents, and grandparents are increasingly relying on their cellular devices to stay in contact, while workplaces all over the world are moving towards home-based work set-ups.

Professional cell phone booster installation now a non-issue for those that find it difficult to install it on their own.

It is no longer acceptable for cell phone signals to be under-par or provide spotty, intermittent, or unreliable service. Professional installation services that are bundled as a standard inclusion with signal enhancement equipment purchases will now make it easier to have better cellular coverage, across all fifty states.

Cellular reception improvement kits are designed to overcome problems of non-existent or weak cell signal coverage inside. With a cell booster and install bundled kit, installation can now be performed by certified installers at no extra cost making this a quick, easy, and affordable solution for end-users.

A cellular amplifier kit takes a signal from outside, amplifies it, and delivers strong telephone signals inside for hotspots, tablets, cell phone devices, and all other cellular devices on any carrier network in the United States.

Poor cellular connections and dropped calls can now become a thing of the past. Cell boosters improve the capabilities of hotspots, allowing for better and faster streaming, dramatically increased data speeds, and uninterrupted texting.

The installation process has been an issue that kept many from purchasing and installing self-installed cell boosters. Now end-users need not worry about waiting days or even weeks trying to install on their own.

After receipt of the hardware, they can follow simple instructions included to schedule an installation from a network of installers nationwide. Appointments are possible as early as the very next day after receipt of cellular enhancement hardware.

The qualified and professional installer will take signal strength readings before and after installation using a spectrum analyzer. Those readings will provide a demonstration of improvement in cellular signal coverage.

With full FCC certification and blanket pre-approval by all major United States carriers (post-purchase registration required with respective carrier), these cell phone signal boosters are available for purchase through SignalBooster.com. All kits include a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Some restrictions may apply. Please visit website for more details.

