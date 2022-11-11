SignalPlus X Bybit Options Trading Competition with Prize Pool up to 200K USDT is Kicking Off

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Options Trading Competition sponsored by SignalPlus along with Bybit will be kicked off. Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has reached an exclusive partnership with SignalPlus, a cryptocurrency options platform, enabling users to utilize the Bybit account to trade cryptocurrency options through the SignalPlus toolkit t.signalplus.com.

The Competition, jointly sponsored by SignalPlus and Bybit, officially starts at 10:00am UTC, Nov 14th 2022 and will end at 10:00am UTC, Dec 12th, with a maximum prize pool of 200,000 USDT.

SignalPlus

Registration is available now through SignalPlus: https://t.signalplus.com/competition

Here is what's happening in the competition:

Team competition:

- Up to 120,000 USDT prize pool

- Top team share up to 48,000 USDT

Individual competition:

- Up to 80,000 USDT

- The prize for the top winner is up to 28,000 USDT

Contact:

Corri Wang

+852 57477758

[email protected]

SOURCE SignalPlus