SignalWire Announces New Vice President of Product Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire, Inc., a Sand Hill Road venture backed cloud communications provider, today announced that it has appointed Aseem Asthana as the company's new Vice President of Product Management. Asthana brings over 15 years of experience developing rapid growth product strategies for companies like Symantec and Barracuda Networks.

Aseem Asthana

Prior to SignalWire, Asthana spent over 10 years at network security and storage vendor Barracuda Networks running product management for their flagship email security product line. He drove the growth of the product from inception to a scaled cloud offering with hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

"Aseem has a unique and invaluable experience managing innovative products with exponential growth trajectories," said Anthony Minessale, CEO of SignalWire. "He has led products that pioneered the use of cloud infrastructure to replace traditionally on-premise server-based systems. This will be critical to our success as we continue our mission to expose the unrivaled power of our core communications technology via a cloud services model."

SignalWire enables developers to quickly and easily create advanced communications applications and products. With the mission of democratizing the power of its core technology stack, itself born from the largest open-source communications platform in the world, SignalWire CLOUD offers APIs and SDKs for voice, video, and SMS functionality at a fraction of the cost of competing cloud communications services.

"I am beyond excited to take part in developing the future of remote collaboration," said Asthana "The existing communication tools and infrastructure are antiquated, and those developing them lack the expertise required to innovate quickly. At SignalWire, we're answering that. I'm privileged to join a team with the technical mastery to make whatever we can dream up on the product side a reality, fast."

About SignalWire

SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com.

