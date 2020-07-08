Signant Health Names Roger Smith CEO

Since 2000, biopharmaceutical sponsors, biotechs, CROs and academic institutions, including all of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies, have trusted Signant Health's technologies and services to support more than 4,000 global clinical trials across an array of therapeutic areas. Signant Health was created by Genstar Capital in 2018 through the merger of Bracket Global and CRF Health, two leaders in eCOA, clinical technology and associated consulting services. The company's philosophy is that patient engagement determines the success or failure of every clinical trial and simplifying the data collection experience for patients, sites, and study teams will improve data precision, accuracy and relevance to enhance the development of life-changing therapies for patients around the world.

Mr. Smith joins Signant from PPD, a leading global contract research organization, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), which offers biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations best-in-class clinical trial site conduct and patient access solutions. In his role, Mr. Smith was responsible for AES's strategic direction and financial growth as its chief executive, and played a pivotal role working closely with research sites and pharmaceutical organizations to solve patient recruitment challenges by utilizing digital technology and data science. Prior to joining PPD in 2013 through its acquisition of Acurian, Mr. Smith held a number of senior management positions for Acurian, Kozmo.com and Sony Corporation.

John Hubbard, Ph.D., Chairman of Signant Health, commented, "Roger has a unique set of skills and experience that converge on clinical research, patient engagement and healthcare technology. He speaks with passion and credibility about the benefits technology can bring to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical research. Roger brings decades of experience to Signant Health and has a proven track record of success in developing customer relationships and growing clinical technology companies, all of which will enhance the value to our customers, stakeholders and patients. I look forward to working with Roger and supporting him as he takes the company into our next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Smith, said, "The opportunity at Signant Health represents immense unlocked value and a chance to lead customers toward aggressive adoption of eCOA, IRT and Endpoint solutions both individually and as a platform to further direct-to-patient trial conduct supporting decentralized and remote trials. Through a focused effort on commercial expansion and marketing, customer service excellence, product roadmap priorities, and most importantly, coming together as one culture around these principles, Signant can lead the clinical technology industry and support life-changing therapies to families and communities around the world."

David Golde, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, added, "We are very excited to be welcoming Roger as Signant's new CEO, given his strong experience and network in the pharmaceutical technology space. We are confident that Roger will bring strong leadership, drive innovation and continue our focus on operational excellence. We also thank John for his capable leadership and decisiveness during his time as interim CEO. It is great that John will remain close to our business as Chairman, given his many contributions to our company over a short period of time."

About Signant Health

Signant Health provides clinical technology to help its customers change lives. For more than 20 years, over 400 biopharmaceutical sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmaceutical organizations, have trusted our patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax® eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies® drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems – all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health was created by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket Global. Learn more at signanthealth.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $19 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries.

Contacts:

For Signant Health

HEATHER BILINSKI

Director, Marketing Strategy & Public Relations at Signant Health

+1-610-400-4141

[email protected]

For Genstar Capital

CHRIS TOFALLI

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

+1-914-834-4334

[email protected]

SOURCE Signant Health

Related Links

https://www.signanthealth.com

