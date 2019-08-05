SignaPay LTD. Continues to Grow with Opening of New Office in Illinois

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay Midwest, a merchant services provider, has partnered with SignaPay LTD. to bring their suite of merchant service offerings to the greater Chicago area. With over 10 years of combined merchant services experience, SignaPay Midwest services small-to-mid sized businesses located in the Midwest with their payment processing and merchant account needs. ­

A main offering from SignaPay Midwest is the service fee program, PayLo. It is the first legally vetted service fee technology that allows merchants in all 50 states to offset their operational costs by applying a small customer service fee to each sale they make and gives merchants the option to offer discounts to customers who pay in cash.

"I'm excited to bring PayLo to the Midwest and give merchants the option to earn extra ­­­income to cover their costs of doing business," said Derek Lapis, Owner at SignaPay Midwest.

PayLo is available for all payment types, including all major mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay. This fully mobile payment technology is also compatible with wireless terminals as well as POS systems. It's quick to install, no equipment leasing is required and there are no long-term contracts – making it an ideal solution for merchants.

"SignaPay Midwest demonstrates our commitment to growth and expansion," said Matt Nern, Senior Vice President. "Derek's dedication to excellence, combined with our mission to deliver outstanding service, has earned SignaPay the exceptional reputation it holds today."

For more information about SignaPay Midwest, please contact Derek Lapis at 630.390.4554 or via e-mail at DLapis@SignaPayMidwest.com

About SignaPay LTD.:

SignaPay founded in 2007, located in Irving, Texas, offers a complete menu of payment solutions for merchants including credit card and debit card processing, gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay is dedicated to their partners and merchants and continually seeks ways to build relationships and grow businesses with streamlined solutions. For more information about our products and services, visit www.signapay.com.

