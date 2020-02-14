Signarama Ends the Decade Strong with Addition of More Than 60 New Owners in 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signarama, the world's largest, family-owned sign and graphics franchise, finished the end of the decade on a high note. In 2019 alone, Signarama acquired 63 new owners and further expanded into international markets, pushing the brand to total more than 700 locations in 43 states and 60 countries.

Signarama offers branding and messaging solutions, as well as comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers. The brand provides customers with a variety of customizable products, from business signs, vehicle wraps and digital sings, to advertising and marketing services. In addition to bringing on over 60 new owners in 2019, Signarama was recognized in a number of prestigious rankings, including Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List, earning the No. 212 spot – an increase of 37 spots from 2018 – as well as being recognized on the publication's Best Franchise for Veterans list. Additionally, the brand secured a spot on Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises.

"For more than 30 years, our brand has been focused on bringing top notch services to communities around the world and I'm thrilled to see that we are consistently reaching new heights every year," said A.J. Titus, President of Signarama. "At the end of the day, each and every one of our franchisees are a part of our family and we are celebrating our accomplishments together, from hitting growth milestones, to continuously improving our services, even participating in the World Axe Throwing Championship as a Title Sponsor. We are looking forward to continuing our success in the new year."

Along with its new owners, Signarama recently on-boarded a Master License Partner in Canada and the United Kingdom, poising the brand for strong growth in those markets. Moving into the new year, the brand is hoping to expand further into additional international markets, such as Germany, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and India. Signarama predicts to open well over 100 locations globally by the end of the year.

"We're looking forward to leveraging this growth for another year of success in 2020," adds Titus. "Our team is committed to providing continuous training and support to help each franchisee succeed. Signarama's fanatical support system and proven business model offers an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to join a family-owned business that positively impacts local and corporate businesses."

Signarama is a part of a successful system of franchise brands under the United Franchise Group (UFG). Signarama is currently seeking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs to become single or multi-unit franchisees. The average cost for a Signarama franchise ranges from $190,000-$220,000 with our initial investment being approximately $50,000-$55,000.

For more information on the Signarama franchise opportunity, visit https://signaramafranchise.com/

Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). As part of a $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for over three decades.

