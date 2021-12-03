Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies and FactSet Research Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Signature Bank (NASD: SBNY), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) will move to the S&P 500, replacing S&P 500 constituents Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and The Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M), Vicor Corp. (NASD: VICR) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASD: POWI) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing S&P MidCap 400 constituents Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASD: NKTR), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 20, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Signature Bank SBNY Financials

S&P 500 Addition SolarEdge Technologies SEDG Information Technology

S&P 500 Addition FactSet Research Systems FDS Financials

S&P 500 Deletion Leggett & Platt LEG Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 Deletion Hanesbrands HBI Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 Deletion The Western Union WU Information Technology Dec. 20, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Leggett & Platt LEG Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hanesbrands HBI Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition The Western Union WU Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Macy's M Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vicor VICR Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Power Integrations POWI Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Signature Bank SBNY Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion SolarEdge Technologies SEDG Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion FactSet Research Systems FDS Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Tootsie Roll Industries TR Consumer Staples

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Telephone & Data Systems TDS Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Nektar Therapeutics NKTR Health Care Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 20, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Tootsie Roll Industries TR Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Telephone & Data Systems TDS Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Nektar Therapeutics NKTR Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Macy's M Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vicor VICR Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Power Integrations POWI Information Technology

