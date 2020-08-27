Signature Card Services Rebrands as Signature Payments, Announces New Product Offerings

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Card Services, a recognized market leader in payments processing, today announced their rebrand as "Signature Payments" in recognition of the company's shift to becoming a more technology oriented, omni-channel platform serving the payments space. Driven by product expansion and recent acquisitions, the rebrand includes a new website, signaturepayments.com, as well as a new brand identity.

Founded in 1997, Signature Payments has enabled thousands of businesses of all shapes and sizes to accept credit cards. As the payments industry has evolved over the years, Signature has remained at the forefront of technology products and solutions and Signature's payments platform is built with both merchants and developers in mind. Supporting traditional point-of-sale transactions for brick and mortar merchants as well as mobile and eCommerce transactions, Signature's ubiquitous gateway "TUNL" easily integrates PCI compliant payments into any technology solution or method of payment.

"Flexibility and accessibility are at the core of our rebrand and I am excited to launch a Signature brand that speaks to the future of payments," said Charles Hogan, President of Signature Payments. "Our offerings to the marketplace have evolved over the course of 20+ years, and we wanted our brand to reflect that growth. Our new brand demonstrates how our company has advanced from a card processor to a solutions-oriented, consultative SaaS business with API solutions for developers to quickly and easily create powerful applications."

The new brand identity reflects the company's core values of integrity, innovation, and accessibility, and emphasizes their innovative technology solutions combined with first-class customer service.

About Signature Payments

Signature Payments is a leading provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, payment partners and developers. For more than 20 years, Signature Payments has provided payment solutions to merchants across industries, from small businesses and special-risk merchants to multi-national retailers and technology partners. With a focus on delivering leading-edge customizable technology with a personal touch, Signature Payments is a trusted partner offering custom payments solutions to fit the way their clients do business. For more information, visit www.signaturepayments.com or email [email protected].

Contact: Brenna Ellis

[email protected]

818.324.6938

SOURCE Signature Payments

Related Links

https://www.signaturepayments.com

