Signature Kitchen Suite's Broadened Luxury Portfolio Brings 'sous vide' To New Range, Cooktop, Ovens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the trailblazing luxury kitchen appliance brand, is broadening its portfolio of built-in culinary appliances with a new pro-range, pro- cooktop and wall ovens all featuring the must-have innovation the brand is known for: sous vide technology.

Displayed for the first time at North America's premier kitchen industry trade show, the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, these culinary innovations exemplify how Signature Kitchen Suite is reinvigorating the luxury category. Signature Kitchen Suite caters to Technicureans™ – a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs – and is known for delivering culinary precision and high performance with its high-end appliances with each of its offerings such as the widely-celebrated 48-inch dual-fuel pro range with sous vide modality, an industry-first innovation bringing restaurant-quality cooking into homes.

A new study conducted by The Research Institute for Cooking & Kitchen Intelligence reveals that kitchen designers have seen increased demand for dual-fuel appliances in the past year and that convection and induction cooking are on the rise. Signature Kitchen Suite's new introductions address these needs without sacrificing other favorite cooking methods including sous vide, induction, convection and gas.

New 2020 Signature Kitchen Suite cooking innovations introduced at KBIS – smart appliances that are all Wi-Fi enabled and powered by ThinQ® technology – are punctuated by the new sous vide-equipped range, cooktops and wall ovens:

36-Inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range: This range – the newest range to follow the brand's flagship 48-inch dual-fuel pro range with sous vide, induction and gas burners – packs all the power with a smaller footprint. It is complemented by a 36-inch hood that is engineered to be installed without the need for a separate make-up air system, as the range stays under 39,000 BTUs, making this ideal for installations in urban homes or luxury high-rise buildings. Complete with sous vide, induction and two gas burners on same cooktop, this range is designed to help home chefs achieve professional-level results.



36- and 48-Inch Pro Rangetops with Sous Vide and Induction: The first dual-fuel cooktops with built-in sous vide delivers the ultimate in precision cooking. The Ultra-High™ Burners provide 23K BTUs of pure gas cooking power for better searing and quick stir frying, while the Ultra-Low™ Burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100 degrees to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections. The two-zone induction area can be used for a teppanyaki plate or larger cookware.



Single and Double Wall Ovens with Steam Assist Sous Vide: These versatile ovens combine steam and convection cooking for gourmet results. The convection system cooks food quickly and evenly, while the steam helps to preserve texture, appearance and taste. Also new is the steam sous vide cooking mode which allows users to enjoy sous vide results right in the oven without the need for preheating.



Combination Wall Oven with Speed Cook, Steam Assist Sous Vide: This advanced oven combines convection, steam-assist and steam sous vide complemented by Turbocook™ technology for even more functionality. The Turbocook feature provides the quick performance of a microwave oven with the quality results of a convection oven without requiring any preheating.

"Signature Kitchen Suite embraces the idea that better cooking is possible through better thinking, and nowhere is this more evident than in our 2020 culinary portfolio, where our appliances incorporate purposeful design and professional-grade features to help transform the functionality of today's home kitchen," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "With our advanced new ranges, cooktops and wall ovens, we're giving today's forward-thinking home chefs even more tools to prepare food in the best possible way, delivering on our brand promise of being 'True to Food.'"

Once limited to the pros, sous-vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. Sous-vide has been the go-to method in some of the world's best restaurants for years, and for good reason: it brings food to the precise temperature chefs look for and delivers perfect doneness, edge-to-edge, every time. Now, with Signature Kitchen Suite, home chefs have the capability to achieve professional-level results and capture the full, true flavor of foods right at home. This brings restaurant-worthy results to steaks, chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables, and much more.

For more information on the entire line of appliances, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

