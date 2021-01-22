SignEasy Identified As a Global eSignature "Leader" by Aragon Research in 2021 Digital Transaction Management Globe Report

Having been named "Innovator" in Aragon's report for the past two years, we believe this new designation is a testament to SignEasy's consistent focus on product innovation and customer excellence, easy to use, yet powerful and secure tools, and transparent and affordable pricing for businesses of all sizes.

"Our customers have long seen us as a leader in the digital document transaction space and we are honored to be identified among the the leaders in Aragon Research's annual report," shared Sunil Patro, Founder & CEO of SignEasy. "2020 was a big year for SignEasy. We saw the adoption of our tools and customer base grow rapidly against the backdrop of the larger transformation to remote and digital workflows. We feel we have a competitive advantage with our intensive focus on building solutions and APIs for businesses of all sizes, and offering pricing that scales with their needs as they grow."

This new positioning of SignEasy comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that it is taking on outside investors for the first time. This new group of investor-advisors, all accomplished founders and operators in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry, includes Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubhootam, TSheets founder and former CEO Matt Rissell, Fusion Charts Founder Pallav Nadhani, Eka Software Founder & CEO Manav Garg, and former Snapdeal Chief Product Officer and Facebook Director Anand Chandrasekharan. Every member of this newly formed group will be instrumental in the company's continued growth, both in the short term and well into the future.

SignEasy also recently welcomed Kyle Flowers as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer. Having previously held senior executive positions with Invoice2go and j2 Global, Flowers is a SaaS veteran who will oversee the company's sales and marketing efforts globally.

To learn more and view the full report, visit https://aragonresearch.com.

About SignEasy

Founded in 2010, SignEasy is a leading mobile-first eSignature solution for individuals and businesses alike. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a team split between North America and Bangalore, India, SignEasy enables its customers to sign, send, and manage documents through its cloud-based, device-agnostic platform. Trusted by more than 159,000 customers worldwide, SignEasy is now used in 180 countries and supports 24 languages. By eliminating the print-scan-fax cycle, SignEasy redefines signatures as the moment where new beginnings are initiated. SignEasy integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like Google Workspace, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, and is an Apple mobility partner. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 8 million times, regularly ranking among the App Store's 100 highest grossing business apps and consistently receives top scores in customer satisfaction among independent reviews of eSignature solutions.

Media Contact:

Ted Miller

M: 305-331-8334

E: [email protected]

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind

SOURCE SignEasy

Related Links

https://signeasy.com/

