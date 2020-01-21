SignEasy's New G Suite Add-on Deepens Commitment to Google Cloud

This integration allows users to install the SignEasy Add-on from the G Suite Marketplace to use across multiple G Suite applications. In Gmail, the SignEasy Add-on eliminates the need to switch between apps or tabs, and enables users to add a signature, date, name, and a number of other fields directly to any file attachment, and then re-attach the document into the ongoing email thread. Additionally, the user can send the document to other required signers while adding smart fields that need to be completed — all within the Gmail side panel.

The SignEasy G Suite Add-on also features a new homepage that provides a dashboard view to the user with a summary of their SignEasy activity. From the homepage, the user can view their account details, the list of documents in their account, and the status of their signature requests -- including pending ones for signature. Using the Add-on, users can also take advanced actions such as downloading the signed documents or sending reminder notifications. The homepage experience can be accessed from Gmail, Drive and Calendar.

"Over 40% of our users rely on G Suite in their daily operations and that number is increasing everyday," said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO of SignEasy. "By integrating our cutting-edge eSigning workflows into Gmail, Drive and Calendar, we're making it easier for our customers to accomplish tasks and be more efficient with their time."

With this new integration, SignEasy will give over 1.5 billion G Suite users the power to modernize and streamline their document signing workflows. The SignEasy Add-on currently supports the desktop version of Google Cloud apps with mobile support planned for later this year. SignEasy also offers a wide range of products within the Google ecosystem including apps for Android, Chromebook, and Google Drive.

You can install the SignEasy Add-on for G Suite here.

Customer Quotes:



"With the SignEasy Add-on for Gmail, we're now able to automate our invoice approval. This was key in helping us create a database with very little administrative effort or infrastructure changes." – Duncan Nicholls, Finance Controller, Kenwood Ltd



"We're on Google G Suite, like many other universities and businesses. SignEasy's Add-on is intuitive and seamless and keeps us within the apps that we use everyday. The solution has truly made us more productive and efficient." – Brian Nakahara, IT Director, NYC School of Visual Arts

About SignEasy

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas with an office in Bangalore, SignEasy is the leading eSignature solution for businesses and professionals worldwide. More than 130,000 customers from 150 countries trust SignEasy's simple and secure solution to shorten contract turnaround times, close deals faster, improve their customer experience, and be more environmentally conscious by using less paper. SignEasy integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, as well as leading email providers like Outlook and Gmail. SignEasy was an official launch partner for Google Cloud's new G Suite Add-on framework, was made an Apple mobility partner in November 2019, and was named a Digital Transaction Management (DTM) "Innovator" in 2020 by leading analyst firm Aragon Research. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 6 million times, regularly ranks among the top 100 grossing business apps on the App Store, and is consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction for SMB eSignature solutions by leading software review sites.

Media contacts:



Monica Perez

M: 786-223-4081

monica.perez@signeasy.com



Ted Miller

M: 305-331-8334

ted.miller@signeasy.com

SOURCE SignEasy

Related Links

https://www.signeasy.com

