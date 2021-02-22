Signet Donates $1 Million to Akron Children's Hospital to Support the Fight Against the Coronavirus

"In times like these, we're so grateful for community partners like our longtime supporters at Signet Jewelers who've already given us so much as part of their mission," said Grace Wakulchik, Akron Children's Hospital's president and CEO. "Signet isn't just supporting us; this gift comes at a critical time to help provide a valuable service to our local schools so our kids and their teachers can meet in-person safely and we may continue to do our part in combating the pandemic."

Like many other health care systems, Akron Children's saw many of its non-essential medical procedures and appointments temporarily halted for nearly two months in Spring 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread. The hospital is now fully operational but continues to adhere to strict COVID precautions such as limited visitation and universal masking as well as enhanced use of personal protective equipment. Akron Children's caregivers have also mobilized to treat adult patients if community hospitals have no capacity due to COVID.

"We've been supporting Akron Children's Hospital since 1988, and each day we're grateful for the incredible work they do for our community," said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos. "This pandemic is one of the largest challenges our world has faced in modern history, and it's important for us to be active in keeping our communities safe and healthy. We are proud to support the tireless efforts of the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff that are highly engaged in ending the spread of COVID-19 and specifically to help them provide vaccines quickly to our community's teachers and school personnel."

The hospital is working with several local districts and schools to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, including Akron Public Schools, Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, Woodridge Local Schools, Tallmadge City Schools, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Holy Family School in Stow and AKROS/Edge Academy in Akron.

Signet Jewelers' commitment to Akron Children's spans more than three decades. In 2014, the hospital opened the Kay Jewelers Pavilion, which is now home to its emergency department, outpatient surgery center and neonatal intensive care unit. To date, Signet Jewelers has donated $6 million to Akron Children's toward its overall commitment of $10 million, through corporate and team member gifts.

About Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children's Hospital has been caring for children since 1890, and our pediatric specialties are ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. With two hospital campuses, regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, we're making it easier for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. In 2019, our health care system provided more than 1.2 million patient encounters. We also operate neonatal and pediatric units in the hospitals of our regional health care partners. Every year, our Children's Home Care Group nurses provide thousands of in-home visits, and our School Health nurses manage more than a half million clinic visits for students. With the launch of our Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Anywhere app, we're here for families whenever and wherever they need us. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

For more information, contact:

Kathleen Folkerth, Akron Children's Hospital, 330-858-1450

David Bouffard, Signet Jewelers, 330-668-5369

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.