Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

May 12, 2020, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.    

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-888-317-6003

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 8493993                                       

Contact:

Vincent Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer  
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

