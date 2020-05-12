Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call
May 12, 2020, 07:30 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6061
Conference ID: 8493993
Contact:
Vincent Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]
