Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Aug 06, 2020, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6061
Conference ID: 8856605                                       

Vincent Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer                              
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

