Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 8856605

Contact:

Vincent Sinisi

SVP Investor Relations

+1 330 665 6530

[email protected]

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications Officer

+1 330 668 5932

[email protected]

