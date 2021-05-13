Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

May 13, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156193/e840e1f9ea      

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer                              
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

