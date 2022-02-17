SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Feb 17, 2022, 07:30 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866
International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109
Conference call participants may also pre-register at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163859/f174f05343
Contacts:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]
SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.
