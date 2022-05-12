SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

May 12, 2022, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-200-6205

Toll Free Canada Dial-in: 1-833-950-0062

International Dial-In: +1 929-526-1599

Access Code: 305452

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10951/signet-jewelers-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-call/

Media Contact: 
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

